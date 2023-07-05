Elise Mertens vs. Elina Svitolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elise Mertens, the No. 28-ranked player, and Elina Svitolina, the No. 76-ranked player, will meet on July 5 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
Svitolina's match with Mertens can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Elise Mertens vs. Elina Svitolina Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Mertens vs. Svitolina Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Mertens took down Viktoria Kuzmova 7-6, 6-2.
- Mertens was beaten in the round of 32 of her previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) 7-6, 3-6, 0-3 by No. 18-ranked Karolina Pliskova on June 26.
- Svitolina advanced to the Round of 64 by taking down Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 on Monday.
- In her previous tournament (Viking Classic Birmingham) on June 19, Svitolina squared off against Linda Fruhvirtova in the round of 32 and was defeated 2-6, 0-6.
- Mertens and Svitolina have matched up evenly, as the two players share a split 1-1 record in two matches. Mertens took home the victory in their most recent matchup on February 5, 2021, winning 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.
- In five total sets, Svitolina has the upper hand, earning the win in three of them, while Mertens has won two.
- Mertens and Svitolina have been evenly balanced when squaring off, as they've each won 29 of 58 games.
Mertens vs. Svitolina Odds and Probabilities
|Elise Mertens
|Elina Svitolina
|-160
|Odds to Win Match
|+125
|+10000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|61.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|44.4%
|1.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|58.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.1
