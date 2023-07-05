In the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Wednesday, Elise Mertens (ranked No. 28) takes on Elina Svitolina (No. 76).

In this Round of 64 match versus Svitolina (+125), Mertens is the favorite with -160 odds.

Elise Mertens vs. Elina Svitolina Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Elise Mertens vs. Elina Svitolina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elise Mertens has a 61.5% chance to win.

Elise Mertens Elina Svitolina -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 58.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.1

Elise Mertens vs. Elina Svitolina Trends and Insights

Mertens is coming off a 7-6, 6-2 victory over No. 129-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova in Monday's Round of 128.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Svitolina defeated Venus Williams, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Mertens has played 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.8 games per match.

In her one match on grass over the past year, Mertens has played an average of 25.0 games.

Svitolina has averaged 20.5 games per match in her 14 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.2% of the games.

Svitolina is averaging 14.0 games per match and 7.0 games per set in one match on grass courts in the past 12 months.

In two head-to-head meetings, Mertens and Svitolina have split 1-1. Mertens came out on top in their last clash on February 5, 2021, winning 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.

In terms of sets, Svitolina has won three versus Mertens (60.0%), while Mertens has claimed two.

In 58 total games played against the other, Mertens and Svitolina have each won 29.

Svitolina and Mertens have faced off two times, and they have averaged 29.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

