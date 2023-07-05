Gleyber Torres -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 78 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .420, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season.

In 69.0% of his games this year (58 of 84), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 12 games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Torres has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (15.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44.0% of his games this year (37 of 84), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 37 .236 AVG .262 .326 OBP .323 .436 SLG .403 15 XBH 12 9 HR 4 22 RBI 14 28/22 K/BB 22/14 5 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings