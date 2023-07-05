Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gleyber Torres -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Orioles.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 78 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .420, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season.
- In 69.0% of his games this year (58 of 84), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 12 games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Torres has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (15.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44.0% of his games this year (37 of 84), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|37
|.236
|AVG
|.262
|.326
|OBP
|.323
|.436
|SLG
|.403
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|14
|28/22
|K/BB
|22/14
|5
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (104 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 5.04 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.04), 54th in WHIP (1.418), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
