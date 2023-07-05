Iga Swiatek's Round of 64 match in Wimbledon against Sara Sorribes Tormo is on tap for Wednesday, July 5.

You can watch ESPN to catch the action as Swiatek tries to take down Sorribes Tormo.

Iga Swiatek vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Swiatek vs. Sorribes Tormo Matchup Info

By taking down No. 34-ranked Lin Zhu 6-1, 6-3 on Monday, Swiatek reached the Round of 64.

Sorribes Tormo eliminated Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In French Open, Sorribes Tormo's previous tournament, she clashed with No. 14-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia in the round of 16 on June 5 and was defeated 7-6, 3-6, 5-7.

Swiatek hasn't squared off against Sorribes Tormo in the past five years.

Swiatek vs. Sorribes Tormo Odds and Probabilities

Iga Swiatek Sara Sorribes Tormo -3000 Odds to Win Match +1000 +200 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 9.1% 33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 71.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 28.2

