Iga Swiatek vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Iga Swiatek's Round of 64 match in Wimbledon against Sara Sorribes Tormo is on tap for Wednesday, July 5.
You can watch ESPN to catch the action as Swiatek tries to take down Sorribes Tormo.
Iga Swiatek vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Swiatek vs. Sorribes Tormo Matchup Info
- By taking down No. 34-ranked Lin Zhu 6-1, 6-3 on Monday, Swiatek reached the Round of 64.
- Sorribes Tormo eliminated Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In French Open, Sorribes Tormo's previous tournament, she clashed with No. 14-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia in the round of 16 on June 5 and was defeated 7-6, 3-6, 5-7.
- Swiatek hasn't squared off against Sorribes Tormo in the past five years.
Swiatek vs. Sorribes Tormo Odds and Probabilities
|Iga Swiatek
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|-3000
|Odds to Win Match
|+1000
|+200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|96.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|9.1%
|33.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|71.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|28.2
