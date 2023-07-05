In the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Wednesday, Iga Swiatek (ranked No. 1) meets Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 84).

Compared to the underdog Sorribes Tormo (+1000), Swiatek is the favorite (-3000) to get to the Round of 32.

Iga Swiatek vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Iga Swiatek vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 96.8% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Sara Sorribes Tormo -3000 Odds to Win Match +1000 +200 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 9.1% 33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 71.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 28.2

Iga Swiatek vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 34-ranked Lin Zhu 6-1, 6-3 on Monday, Swiatek reached the Round of 64.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Sorribes Tormo took down No. 64-ranked Martina Trevisan, winning 6-3, 6-1.

Swiatek has played 69 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 18.1 games per match.

Swiatek has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 14.8 games per match.

In the past year, Sorribes Tormo has played 21 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.2% of the games. She averages 20.7 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

Swiatek and Sorribes Tormo have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.