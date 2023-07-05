AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the site where Jan Choinski and Hubert Hurkacz will collide on Wednesday in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

You can turn on ESPN to take in the action as Choinski looks to knock out Hurkacz.

Jan Choinski vs. Hubert Hurkacz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Choinski vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

Choinski is coming off a 5-7, 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 56-ranked Dusan Lajovic in Monday's Round of 128.

In his previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Choinski lost in the round of 32 to No. 147-ranked Liam Broady, 3-6, 4-6 on June 27.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Hurkacz defeated No. 76-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas, winning 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

In Terra Wortmann Open, Hurkacz's previous tournament, he squared off against No. 29-ranked Tallon Griekspoor in the round of 16 on June 22 and was beaten 3-6, 6-1, 6-7.

This is the first time that Choinski and Hurkacz have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Choinski vs. Hurkacz Odds and Probabilities

Jan Choinski Hubert Hurkacz +775 Odds to Win Match -1600 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 11.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 94.1% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 33.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.7

