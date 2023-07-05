Jan Choinski vs. Hubert Hurkacz: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the site where Jan Choinski and Hubert Hurkacz will collide on Wednesday in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
You can turn on ESPN to take in the action as Choinski looks to knock out Hurkacz.
Jan Choinski vs. Hubert Hurkacz Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Choinski vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info
- Choinski is coming off a 5-7, 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 56-ranked Dusan Lajovic in Monday's Round of 128.
- In his previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Choinski lost in the round of 32 to No. 147-ranked Liam Broady, 3-6, 4-6 on June 27.
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Hurkacz defeated No. 76-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas, winning 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.
- In Terra Wortmann Open, Hurkacz's previous tournament, he squared off against No. 29-ranked Tallon Griekspoor in the round of 16 on June 22 and was beaten 3-6, 6-1, 6-7.
- This is the first time that Choinski and Hurkacz have squared off on the court in the last five years.
Choinski vs. Hurkacz Odds and Probabilities
|Jan Choinski
|Hubert Hurkacz
|+775
|Odds to Win Match
|-1600
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|11.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|94.1%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|33.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|66.7
