In the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Wednesday, Hubert Hurkacz (ranked No. 18) faces Jan Choinski (No. 164).

In this Round of 64 match against Choinski (+775), Hurkacz is favored with -1600 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jan Choinski vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jan Choinski vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 94.1% chance to win.

Jan Choinski Hubert Hurkacz +775 Odds to Win Match -1600 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 11.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 94.1% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 33.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jan Choinski vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 56-ranked Dusan Lajovic 5-7, 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Monday, Choinski advanced to the Round of 64.

Hurkacz won 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 versus Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Choinski has played 10 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.3 games per match.

Choinski has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 21.8 games per match.

Hurkacz has averaged 30.4 games per match (44.1 in best-of-five matches) through his 54 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.7% of the games.

Hurkacz is averaging 28.8 games per match and 10.3 games per set in five matches on grass courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Choinski and Hurkacz have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.