In Wednesday's Round of 64 of Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner, the No. 8-ranked player, will battle Diego Schwartzman (ranked No. 98).

You can see Sinner look to hold off Schwartzman on ESPN.

Jannik Sinner vs. Diego Schwartzman Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Sinner vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info

By taking down No. 111-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Monday, Sinner reached the Round of 64.

In the Terra Wortmann Open, Sinner's previous tournament, he was defeated in the quarterfinals 5-7, 0-2 by No. 48-ranked Alexander Bublik on June 23.

Schwartzman will look to stay on track after a 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 41-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In cinch Championships, Schwartzman's most recent tournament, he matched up with No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur in the round of 16 on June 22 and was beaten 2-6, 2-6.

Sinner has the advantage over Schwartzman, as he owns a 3-0 record in three head-to-head matchups in the past five years. Their last meeting, which happened at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on April 19, 2023, was taken by Sinner, who took a 6-2, 6-4 win.

Sinner and Schwartzman have matched up for six sets, and Sinner has won all of them.

In 44 total games, Sinner has the upper hand, earning the win in 33 of them, while Schwartzman has won 11.

Sinner vs. Schwartzman Odds and Probabilities

Jannik Sinner Diego Schwartzman -1400 Odds to Win Match +675 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 93.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.9% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 63.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.8

