Jannik Sinner vs. Diego Schwartzman: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Wednesday's Round of 64 of Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner, the No. 8-ranked player, will battle Diego Schwartzman (ranked No. 98).
You can see Sinner look to hold off Schwartzman on ESPN.
Jannik Sinner vs. Diego Schwartzman Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Sinner vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info
- By taking down No. 111-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Monday, Sinner reached the Round of 64.
- In the Terra Wortmann Open, Sinner's previous tournament, he was defeated in the quarterfinals 5-7, 0-2 by No. 48-ranked Alexander Bublik on June 23.
- Schwartzman will look to stay on track after a 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 41-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In cinch Championships, Schwartzman's most recent tournament, he matched up with No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur in the round of 16 on June 22 and was beaten 2-6, 2-6.
- Sinner has the advantage over Schwartzman, as he owns a 3-0 record in three head-to-head matchups in the past five years. Their last meeting, which happened at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on April 19, 2023, was taken by Sinner, who took a 6-2, 6-4 win.
- Sinner and Schwartzman have matched up for six sets, and Sinner has won all of them.
- In 44 total games, Sinner has the upper hand, earning the win in 33 of them, while Schwartzman has won 11.
Sinner vs. Schwartzman Odds and Probabilities
|Jannik Sinner
|Diego Schwartzman
|-1400
|Odds to Win Match
|+675
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|93.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|12.9%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|63.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|36.8
