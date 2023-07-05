In Wimbledon Round of 64 on Wednesday, No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner takes on No. 98 Diego Schwartzman.

Sinner is favored (-1400) in this match, compared to the underdog Schwartzman, who is +675.

Jannik Sinner vs. Diego Schwartzman Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jannik Sinner vs. Diego Schwartzman Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 93.3% chance to win.

Jannik Sinner Diego Schwartzman -1400 Odds to Win Match +675 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 93.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.9% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 63.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.8

Jannik Sinner vs. Diego Schwartzman Trends and Insights

Sinner advanced past Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Schwartzman reached the Round of 64 by taking down No. 41-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 on Monday.

Through 67 matches over the past year (across all court types), Sinner has played 24.0 games per match (39.6 in best-of-five matches) and won 56.6% of them.

Sinner has played six matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 26.3 games per match (45.0 in best-of-five matches).

Schwartzman is averaging 22.8 games per match (33.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 46.1% of those games.

Schwartzman is averaging 19.7 games per match (25.0 in best-of-five matches) and 8.4 games per set through three matches on grass in the past 12 months.

In three head-to-head meetings, Sinner has taken down Schwartzman three times. Sinner took their most recent match 6-2, 6-4 on April 19, 2023 in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Round of 32.

Sinner and Schwartzman have faced off in six total sets, with Sinner winning six of them and Schwartzman zero.

Sinner has captured 33 games (75.0% win rate) versus Schwartzman, who has secured 11 games.

In their three matches against each other, Sinner and Schwartzman are averaging 14.7 games and 2.0 sets.

