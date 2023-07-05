Jessica Pegula and Cristina Bucsa are set to match up in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 5.

Jessica Pegula vs. Cristina Bucsa Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Pegula vs. Bucsa Matchup Info

Pegula defeated Lauren Davis 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In her most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), Pegula made a run before losing to Cori Gauff in the quarterfinals 3-6, 3-6 on June 29.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Bucsa took down No. 72-ranked Kamilla Rakhimova, winning 6-3, 4-6, 7-6.

In her last tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 24, Bucsa went up against Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the qualification round 1 and was defeated 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.

Pegula hasn't matched up with Bucsa in the past five years.

Pegula vs. Bucsa Odds and Probabilities

Jessica Pegula Cristina Bucsa -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 62.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.4

