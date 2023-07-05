In the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Wednesday, Jessica Pegula (ranked No. 4) takes on Cristina Bucsa (No. 78).

In this Round of 64 match, Pegula is favored (-700) versus Bucsa (+450) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jessica Pegula vs. Cristina Bucsa Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jessica Pegula vs. Cristina Bucsa Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has an 87.5% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Cristina Bucsa -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 62.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jessica Pegula vs. Cristina Bucsa Trends and Insights

Pegula took down Lauren Davis 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Bucsa took down Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In her 58 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Pegula has played an average of 21.1 games.

Pegula has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 20.3 games per match.

Bucsa has averaged 22.8 games per match in her 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.5% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Bucsa has played five matches and averaged 22.6 games per match and 8.7 games per set.

This is the first time that Pegula and Bucsa have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.