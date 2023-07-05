In the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Wednesday, Jessica Pegula (ranked No. 4) takes on Cristina Bucsa (No. 78).

In this Round of 64 match, Pegula is favored (-700) versus Bucsa (+450) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jessica Pegula vs. Cristina Bucsa Match Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Wednesday, July 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jessica Pegula vs. Cristina Bucsa Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has an 87.5% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Cristina Bucsa
-700 Odds to Win Match +450
+4000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000
87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2%
2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
62.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jessica Pegula vs. Cristina Bucsa Trends and Insights

  • Pegula took down Lauren Davis 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
  • Bucsa took down Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
  • In her 58 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Pegula has played an average of 21.1 games.
  • Pegula has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 20.3 games per match.
  • Bucsa has averaged 22.8 games per match in her 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.5% of the games.
  • On grass surfaces, Bucsa has played five matches and averaged 22.6 games per match and 8.7 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Pegula and Bucsa have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.