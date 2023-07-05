Jessica Pegula vs. Cristina Bucsa: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
In the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Wednesday, Jessica Pegula (ranked No. 4) takes on Cristina Bucsa (No. 78).
In this Round of 64 match, Pegula is favored (-700) versus Bucsa (+450) .
Jessica Pegula vs. Cristina Bucsa Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Jessica Pegula vs. Cristina Bucsa Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has an 87.5% chance to win.
|Jessica Pegula
|Cristina Bucsa
|-700
|Odds to Win Match
|+450
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|87.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|18.2%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|62.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.4
Jessica Pegula vs. Cristina Bucsa Trends and Insights
- Pegula took down Lauren Davis 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Bucsa took down Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In her 58 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Pegula has played an average of 21.1 games.
- Pegula has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 20.3 games per match.
- Bucsa has averaged 22.8 games per match in her 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.5% of the games.
- On grass surfaces, Bucsa has played five matches and averaged 22.6 games per match and 8.7 games per set.
- This is the first time that Pegula and Bucsa have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
