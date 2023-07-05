Jordan Thompson and Novak Djokovic are scheduled to go head to head in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 5.

Thompson tries to hold off Djokovic.

Jordan Thompson vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Thompson vs. Djokovic Matchup Info

Thompson took down Brandon Nakashima 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Thompson was beaten in the round of 16 of his previous tournament (Mallorca Championships) 6-7, 6-1, 3-6 by No. -ranked Feliciano Lopez on June 28.

Djokovic reached the Round of 64 by taking down No. 68-ranked Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 on Monday.

Djokovic took home the title in French Open, his last tournament, emerging victorious over No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud (7-6, 6-3, 7-5) in the final on June 11.

Thompson and Djokovic haven't played each other in the last five years.

Thompson vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities

Jordan Thompson Novak Djokovic +1100 Odds to Win Match -5000 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament -190 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 98.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 65.5% 34.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.6

