Novak Djokovic (No. 2) will meet Jordan Thompson (No. 70) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 5.

With -5000 odds, Djokovic is the favorite against Thompson (+1100) for this match.

Jordan Thompson vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jordan Thompson vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 98.0% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Novak Djokovic +1100 Odds to Win Match -5000 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament -190 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 98.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 65.5% 34.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.6

Jordan Thompson vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Thompson took down No. 55-ranked Brandon Nakashima, 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-3.

Djokovic took down Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Through 36 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Thompson has played 24.7 games per match (41.8 in best-of-five matches) and won 51.5% of them.

In his 10 matches on grass over the past 12 months, Thompson has played an average of 24.5 games.

In his 53 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Djokovic is averaging 25.6 games per match (32.4 in best-of-five matches) while winning 60.2% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Djokovic has played three matches and averaged 40.7 games per match (40.7 in best-of-five matches) and 9.4 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Thompson and Djokovic have not matched up on the court.

