Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (hitting .192 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has four doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .212.
- Trevino has picked up a hit in 26 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Trevino has an RBI in 11 of 48 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|.224
|AVG
|.200
|.263
|OBP
|.253
|.368
|SLG
|.271
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|4
|12/4
|K/BB
|8/4
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 104 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 5.04 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed three innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.04), 54th in WHIP (1.418), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
