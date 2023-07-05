The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (hitting .192 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI), take on starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has four doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .212.

Trevino has picked up a hit in 26 of 48 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Trevino has an RBI in 11 of 48 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 22 .224 AVG .200 .263 OBP .253 .368 SLG .271 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 11 RBI 4 12/4 K/BB 8/4 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings