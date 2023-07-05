On Wednesday, Justin Turner (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .279 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Turner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350 with two homers.

Turner has gotten a hit in 56 of 82 games this year (68.3%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (34.1%).

In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.6%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Turner has driven in a run in 32 games this season (39.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39 of 82 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .300 AVG .255 .353 OBP .351 .465 SLG .455 16 XBH 15 6 HR 7 26 RBI 21 28/12 K/BB 31/20 1 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings