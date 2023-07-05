On Wednesday, Kyle Higashioka (batting .160 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-2 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has eight doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .225.

Higashioka has had a hit in 23 of 42 games this season (54.8%), including multiple hits five times (11.9%).

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (9.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Higashioka has driven in a run in 16 games this year (38.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.5%).

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .233 AVG .217 .277 OBP .260 .517 SLG .261 9 XBH 3 4 HR 0 11 RBI 9 20/4 K/BB 18/4 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings