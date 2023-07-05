The Round of 64 of Wimbledon will see Leylah Annie Fernandez and Caroline Garcia go head to head at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Wednesday, July 5.

You can see Garcia look to take down Fernandez on ESPN.

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Caroline Garcia Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Fernandez vs. Garcia Matchup Info

Fernandez is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over No. 85-ranked Kateryna Baindl in Monday's Round of 128.

Fernandez was defeated in the round of 16 of her last tournament (Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers) 5-7, 2-6 by No. 39-ranked Anna Blinkova on June 28.

Garcia advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 125-ranked Katie Volynets 6-4, 6-3 on Monday.

On June 29, Garcia was defeated by No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina, 2-6, 1-2, in the quarterfinal of Viking International Eastbourne, her last tournament.

When these two competitors have met on the court, Garcia has racked up two wins, while Fernandez has zero. In their last match on March 13, 2023, Garcia got it done with a 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 win.

Garcia has taken the W in four sets against Fernandez, good for an 80.0% winning percentage, while Fernandez has taken home one set.

Garcia and Fernandez have matched up for 55 games, and it's been Garcia who has taken the upper hand, winning 32 of them. Fernandez has come out on top in 23 games.

Fernandez vs. Garcia Odds and Probabilities

Leylah Annie Fernandez Caroline Garcia +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 43.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.9

