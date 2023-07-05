Leylah Annie Fernandez (No. 95 ranking) will face Caroline Garcia (No. 5) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 5.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Garcia is favored (-275) against Fernandez (+210) .

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Caroline Garcia Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 73.3% chance to win.

Leylah Annie Fernandez Caroline Garcia +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 43.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.9

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Caroline Garcia Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Fernandez took down No. 85-ranked Kateryna Baindl, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Garcia was victorious 6-4, 6-3 versus Katie Volynets in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Fernandez has played 34 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match.

In her two matches on grass over the past 12 months, Fernandez has played an average of 16.5 games.

Garcia has played 73 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.0 games per match and winning 55.6% of those games.

Garcia is averaging 18.5 games per match and 11.1 games per set through six matches on grass in the past year.

Garcia and Fernandez have played two times dating back to 2015, and Garcia has been the victor each time, including 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 in their last matchup on March 13, 2023 at the BNP Paribas Open.

In terms of sets, Garcia has won four against Fernandez (80.0%), while Fernandez has clinched one.

Garcia has the edge in 55 total games versus Fernandez, capturing 32 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Fernandez and Garcia are averaging 27.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

