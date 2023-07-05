Liam Broady, the No. 142-ranked player, and Casper Ruud, the No. 4-ranked player, will meet on July 5 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

You can catch the action on ESPN as Ruud tries to knock out Broady.

Liam Broady vs. Casper Ruud Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Broady vs. Ruud Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Broady took down No. 74-ranked Constant Lestienne, 6-1, 6-3, 7-5.

In his previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), Broady was defeated by Mikael Ymer 2-6, 4-6 on June 28, in the round of 16.

Ruud was victorious 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 against Laurent Lokoli in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In his most recent tournament, Ruud fell just short of the title, losing to No. 3-ranked Novak Djokovic 6-7, 3-6, 5-7 in French Open final on June 11.

This is the first time that Broady and Ruud have played each other in the last five years.

Broady vs. Ruud Odds and Probabilities

Liam Broady Casper Ruud +340 Odds to Win Match -500 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 38.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.4

