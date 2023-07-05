In Wimbledon Round of 64 on Wednesday, No. 142-ranked Liam Broady faces No. 4 Casper Ruud.

With -500 odds, Ruud is the favorite against Broady (+340) in this matchup.

Liam Broady vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Liam Broady vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has an 83.3% chance to win.

Liam Broady Casper Ruud +340 Odds to Win Match -500 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 38.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.4

Liam Broady vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Broady took down No. 74-ranked Constant Lestienne, 6-1, 6-3, 7-5.

Ruud defeated Laurent Lokoli 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Through 23 matches over the past year (across all court types), Broady has played 21.2 games per match and won 53.8% of them.

On grass, Broady has played six matches over the past year, totaling 20.3 games per match while winning 53.3% of games.

Ruud is averaging 27.5 games per match (37.1 in best-of-five matches) through his 60 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 54.5% of those games.

Broady and Ruud have not competed against each other since 2015.

