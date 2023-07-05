On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, a pair of the league's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (third, 22 points per game) and Brittney Griner (sixth, 19.8) -- match up when the New York Liberty (11-4) host the Phoenix Mercury (3-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, YES, and AZFamily.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Mercury matchup.

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Twitter, YES, and AZFamily
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-15) 164.5 -2100 +1100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-14.5) 164.5 -2000 +950 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-15.5) 164.5 -1399 +750 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-14.5) 164.5 -1500 +725 Bet on this game with Tipico

Liberty vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Liberty are 7-7-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mercury are 3-11-0 ATS this year.
  • New York has been favored by 14.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Phoenix has been an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • In the Liberty's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
  • In the Mercury's 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

