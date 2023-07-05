Two of the league's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (third, 22.0 points per game) and Brittney Griner (sixth, 19.8) -- hit the court when the New York Liberty (11-4) host the Phoenix Mercury (3-12) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, YES, and AZFamily.

The game has no set line.

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Twitter, YES, and AZFamily

Liberty vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 85 Mercury 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-6.1)

New York (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 163.9

Liberty vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

New York has beaten the spread seven times in 14 games.

There have been eight New York's games (out of 14) that went over the total this season.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty have been led by their offense, as they rank second-best in the WNBA by tallying 87.1 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points allowed (80.3 per contest).

New York ranks second-best in the WNBA by averaging 37.1 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks fourth in the league (33.8 allowed per contest).

The Liberty rank second-worst in the WNBA with 12.3 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, they are committing 14.0 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

The Liberty have been shining when it comes to three-point shooting this season, ranking best in the WNBA in treys per game (10.1) and best in three-point percentage (37.7%).

The Liberty rank seventh in the WNBA with 7.5 three-pointers allowed per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank ninth with a 36.1% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by New York in 2023, 60.8% of them have been two-pointers (67.7% of the team's made baskets) and 39.2% have been threes (32.3%).

