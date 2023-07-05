Heading into a game against the Phoenix Mercury (3-12), the New York Liberty (11-4) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 5 at Barclays Center.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their last time out, the Liberty won on Sunday 81-66 against the Storm.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.7 0.2 0.6

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shey Peddy Out Achilles 5.7 1 2.1 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, YES, and AZFamily

Twitter, YES, and AZFamily Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart averages 22 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also averaging 4.1 assists, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Courtney Vandersloot puts up a team-best 8.7 assists per contest. She is also putting up 11.7 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 44.4% from the field.

Sabrina Ionescu posts 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 38.4% from the floor and 42.9% from downtown (seventh in league) with 3 made 3-pointers per game (second in WNBA).

Jonquel Jones is putting up 10.1 points, 1.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Betnijah Laney averages 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 40.7% from downtown (10th in league) with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Liberty vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -14.5 164.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.