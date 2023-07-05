Lorenzo Musetti and Jaume Munar are on track to match up in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 5.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Jaume Munar Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Musetti vs. Munar Matchup Info

By beating No. 63-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 on Monday, Musetti reached the Round of 64.

In the cinch Championships, Musetti's most recent tournament, he was defeated in the quarterfinals 4-6, 5-7 by No. 6-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune on June 23.

Munar advanced past John Isner 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In French Open, Munar's last tournament, he clashed with No. 23-ranked Francisco Cerundolo in the round of 128 on May 30 and was beaten 1-6, 6-2, 6-7, 1-6.

Munar and Musetti have matched up three times in the last five years, and Munar has the advantage with a 3-0 record, which includes a 6-4, 6-4 win for Munar at the Chile Dove Men+Care Open on March 1, 2023, the last time these two went head to head.

In seven total sets, Munar has the upper hand, winning six of them, while Musetti has won one.

Munar and Musetti have matched up for 65 total games, with Munar taking 42 games and Musetti being victorious in 23.

Musetti vs. Munar Odds and Probabilities

Lorenzo Musetti Jaume Munar -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 66.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.4

