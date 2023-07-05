On Wednesday, Jaume Munar (No. 109 in the world) faces Lorenzo Musetti (No. 16) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

Compared to the underdog Munar (+450), Musetti is favored (-700) to make it to the Round of 32.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Jaume Munar Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Jaume Munar Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has an 87.5% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Jaume Munar -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 66.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.4

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Jaume Munar Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Musetti beat No. 63-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Munar clinched a victory against No. 103-ranked John Isner, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Musetti has played 62 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.7 games per match (35.3 in best-of-five matches).

Musetti has played six matches on grass over the past year, and 24.0 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Munar has played 47 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 46.9% of the games. He averages 23.4 games per match (31.3 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Munar has beaten Musetti every time these two have matched up going back to 2015 (three matches). In their most recent match, Munar came out on top 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 16 of the Chile Dove Men+Care Open.

Munar has secured six sets against Musetti (good for a 85.7% win rate), compared to Musetti's one.

Munar and Musetti have matched up for 65 total games, and Munar has won more often, capturing 42 of them.

In their three matches against each other, Musetti and Munar are averaging 21.7 games and 2.3 sets.

