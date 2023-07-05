In Wednesday's Round of 64 of Wimbledon, Magda Linette, the No. 24-ranked player, will square off against Barbora Strycova.

ESPN is the spot to tune in to see Linette and Strycova take the court.

Magda Linette vs. Barbora Strycova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Linette vs. Strycova Matchup Info

Linette advanced past Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In her previous tournament, Viking Classic Birmingham, Linette lost in the round of 16 to No. 39-ranked Lin Zhu, 3-6, 0-6 on June 21.

Strycova advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 88-ranked Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 7-5 on Monday.

In the round of 32 of her last tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 27, Strycova was taken down by No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko 4-6, 3-6.

Linette hasn't squared off against Strycova in the past five years.

Linette vs. Strycova Odds and Probabilities

Magda Linette Barbora Strycova -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 54.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.2

