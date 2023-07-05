Magda Linette vs. Barbora Strycova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In Wednesday's Round of 64 of Wimbledon, Magda Linette, the No. 24-ranked player, will square off against Barbora Strycova.
ESPN is the spot to tune in to see Linette and Strycova take the court.
Magda Linette vs. Barbora Strycova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Linette vs. Strycova Matchup Info
- Linette advanced past Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In her previous tournament, Viking Classic Birmingham, Linette lost in the round of 16 to No. 39-ranked Lin Zhu, 3-6, 0-6 on June 21.
- Strycova advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 88-ranked Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 7-5 on Monday.
- In the round of 32 of her last tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 27, Strycova was taken down by No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko 4-6, 3-6.
- Linette hasn't squared off against Strycova in the past five years.
Linette vs. Strycova Odds and Probabilities
|Magda Linette
|Barbora Strycova
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|54.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.2
