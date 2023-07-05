No. 24-ranked Magda Linette will take on Barbora Strycova in Wimbledon Round of 64 on Wednesday, July 5.

With -175 odds, Linette is favored over Strycova (+135) in this matchup.

Magda Linette vs. Barbora Strycova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Magda Linette vs. Barbora Strycova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magda Linette has a 63.6% chance to win.

Magda Linette Barbora Strycova -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 54.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.2

Magda Linette vs. Barbora Strycova Trends and Insights

Linette defeated Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Strycova defeated Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Linette has played 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.2 games per match.

Linette has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 21.8 games per match.

Strycova has averaged 19.3 games per match in her seven matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 44.4% of the games.

Strycova is averaging 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set in four matches on grass in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Linette and Strycova have not matched up on the court.

