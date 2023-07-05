Nadia Podoroska, the No. 80-ranked player, and Victoria Azarenka, the No. 20-ranked player, will the hit court on July 5 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

ESPN is the place to tune in to see Podoroska and Azarenka hit the court.

Nadia Podoroska vs. Victoria Azarenka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Podoroska vs. Azarenka Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Podoroska defeated No. 115-ranked Tereza Martincova, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.

In her most recent tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Podoroska lost in the round of 32 to No. 60-ranked Emma Navarro, 2-6, 0-6 on June 26.

Azarenka reached the Round of 64 by beating No. 106-ranked Yue Yuan 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 on Monday.

In Bett1open, Azarenka's previous tournament, she clashed with No. 70-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the round of 32 on June 20 and was defeated 4-6, 4-6.

In the one matchup between Podoroska and Azarenka in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 64 at Australian Open, Azarenka came out on top, securing the 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Azarenka has bested Podoroska in two total sets, taking two sets (100.0%) against Podoroska's zero.

Azarenka has taken 12 games against Podoroska, good for a 92.3% win rate, while Podoroska has taken home one game.

Podoroska vs. Azarenka Odds and Probabilities

Nadia Podoroska Victoria Azarenka +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 37 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63

