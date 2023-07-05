Nadia Podoroska vs. Victoria Azarenka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nadia Podoroska, the No. 80-ranked player, and Victoria Azarenka, the No. 20-ranked player, will the hit court on July 5 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
ESPN is the place to tune in to see Podoroska and Azarenka hit the court.
Nadia Podoroska vs. Victoria Azarenka Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Podoroska vs. Azarenka Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Podoroska defeated No. 115-ranked Tereza Martincova, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.
- In her most recent tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Podoroska lost in the round of 32 to No. 60-ranked Emma Navarro, 2-6, 0-6 on June 26.
- Azarenka reached the Round of 64 by beating No. 106-ranked Yue Yuan 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 on Monday.
- In Bett1open, Azarenka's previous tournament, she clashed with No. 70-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the round of 32 on June 20 and was defeated 4-6, 4-6.
- In the one matchup between Podoroska and Azarenka in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 64 at Australian Open, Azarenka came out on top, securing the 6-1, 6-0 victory.
- Azarenka has bested Podoroska in two total sets, taking two sets (100.0%) against Podoroska's zero.
- Azarenka has taken 12 games against Podoroska, good for a 92.3% win rate, while Podoroska has taken home one game.
Podoroska vs. Azarenka Odds and Probabilities
|Nadia Podoroska
|Victoria Azarenka
|+310
|Odds to Win Match
|-450
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|24.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|81.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|37
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63
