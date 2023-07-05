On Wednesday, Victoria Azarenka (No. 20 in the world) faces Nadia Podoroska (No. 80) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

Azarenka carries -450 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 32 against Podoroska (+310).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Nadia Podoroska vs. Victoria Azarenka Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nadia Podoroska vs. Victoria Azarenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has an 81.8% chance to win.

Nadia Podoroska Victoria Azarenka +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 37 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nadia Podoroska vs. Victoria Azarenka Trends and Insights

Podoroska is coming off a 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 win over No. 115-ranked Tereza Martincova in Monday's Round of 128.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Azarenka defeated No. 106-ranked Yue Yuan, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Through 21 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Podoroska has played 20.2 games per match and won 44.9% of them.

Podoroska has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 18.8 games per match.

Azarenka has played 39 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 53.5% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Azarenka has played three matches and averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

In the only match between Podoroska and Azarenka dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 64, Azarenka won 6-1, 6-0.

Azarenka and Podoroska have matched up in two sets against on another, with Azarenka capturing two of them.

Azarenka has the advantage in 13 total games versus Podoroska, winning 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Podoroska and Azarenka are averaging 13.0 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.