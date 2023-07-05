Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 81 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .256 with 38 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 79th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 20th in slugging.
- Devers has had a hit in 51 of 82 games this season (62.2%), including multiple hits 25 times (30.5%).
- In 20.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46.3% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (19.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 82 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.275
|AVG
|.233
|.344
|OBP
|.304
|.491
|SLG
|.513
|20
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|12
|32
|RBI
|34
|31/17
|K/BB
|42/13
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, 1.069 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 48th.
