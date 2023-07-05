Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (51-35) and the Boston Red Sox (43-43) at Fenway Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 5.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (6-4, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (5-5, 3.08 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The previous 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 23, or 47.9%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 20 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Boston is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (416 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule