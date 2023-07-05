In Wednesday's Round of 64 of Wimbledon, Tomas Barrios Vera, the No. 133-ranked player, will clash with David Goffin (ranked No. 123).

Tomas Barrios Vera vs. David Goffin Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Barrios Vera vs. Goffin Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Barrios Vera took down Sebastian Baez 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.

In his last tournament, French Open, Barrios Vera went down in the qualification round 2 to No. 165-ranked Felipe Alves, 3-6, 3-6 on May 24.

Goffin was victorious 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 against Fabian Marozsan in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In Libema Open, Goffin's last tournament, he matched up with No. 47-ranked Alexander Bublik in the round of 32 on June 13 and lost 5-7, 5-7.

This is the first time that Barrios Vera and Goffin have played each other in the last five years.

Barrios Vera vs. Goffin Odds and Probabilities

Tomas Barrios Vera David Goffin +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 44.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.1

