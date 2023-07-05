Tomas Barrios Vera vs. David Goffin: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Wednesday's Round of 64 of Wimbledon, Tomas Barrios Vera, the No. 133-ranked player, will clash with David Goffin (ranked No. 123).
Tune in to watch Barrios Vera and Goffin on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Tomas Barrios Vera vs. David Goffin Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Barrios Vera vs. Goffin Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Barrios Vera took down Sebastian Baez 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.
- In his last tournament, French Open, Barrios Vera went down in the qualification round 2 to No. 165-ranked Felipe Alves, 3-6, 3-6 on May 24.
- Goffin was victorious 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 against Fabian Marozsan in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In Libema Open, Goffin's last tournament, he matched up with No. 47-ranked Alexander Bublik in the round of 32 on June 13 and lost 5-7, 5-7.
- This is the first time that Barrios Vera and Goffin have played each other in the last five years.
Barrios Vera vs. Goffin Odds and Probabilities
|Tomas Barrios Vera
|David Goffin
|+190
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|44.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.