In Wimbledon Round of 64 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 123-ranked David Goffin against No. 133 Tomas Barrios Vera.

In the Round of 64, Goffin is the favorite against Barrios Vera, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +190.

Tomas Barrios Vera vs. David Goffin Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Tomas Barrios Vera vs. David Goffin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, David Goffin has a 71.4% chance to win.

Tomas Barrios Vera David Goffin +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 44.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.1

Tomas Barrios Vera vs. David Goffin Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Barrios Vera beat Sebastian Baez 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Goffin will look to stay on track after a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 win over No. 96-ranked Fabian Marozsan in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Through 17 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Barrios Vera has played 24.4 games per match (46.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 52.2% of them.

Barrios Vera has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 34.3 games per match (46.0 in best-of-five matches).

Goffin is averaging 24.3 games per match (50.7 in best-of-five matches) in his 36 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.2% of those games.

On grass courts, Goffin has played four matches and averaged 30.0 games per match (50.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Barrios Vera and Goffin have not competed against each other since 2015.

