The Round of 64 at Wimbledon is set for Wednesday, with Stan Wawrinka, the No. 88-ranked player, matching up with Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the No. 32-ranked player.

Wawrinka's matchup with Etcheverry can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Etcheverry vs. Wawrinka Matchup Info

Etcheverry is coming off a 6-7, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 53-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles in Monday's Round of 128.

Etcheverry was eliminated by Jeffrey John Wolf (2-6, 4-6) on June 26 in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament, Viking International Eastbourne.

Wawrinka advanced to the Round of 64 by beating No. 47-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 7-5, 6-4 on Monday.

In his most recent tournament (French Open) on May 31, Wawrinka squared off against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the round of 64 and was defeated 6-3, 5-7, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6.

Etcheverry hasn't matched up with Wawrinka in the past five years.

Etcheverry vs. Wawrinka Odds and Probabilities

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Stan Wawrinka +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 41.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.2

