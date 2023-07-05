Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
The Round of 64 at Wimbledon is set for Wednesday, with Stan Wawrinka, the No. 88-ranked player, matching up with Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the No. 32-ranked player.
Wawrinka's matchup with Etcheverry can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Etcheverry vs. Wawrinka Matchup Info
- Etcheverry is coming off a 6-7, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 53-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles in Monday's Round of 128.
- Etcheverry was eliminated by Jeffrey John Wolf (2-6, 4-6) on June 26 in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament, Viking International Eastbourne.
- Wawrinka advanced to the Round of 64 by beating No. 47-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 7-5, 6-4 on Monday.
- In his most recent tournament (French Open) on May 31, Wawrinka squared off against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the round of 64 and was defeated 6-3, 5-7, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6.
- Etcheverry hasn't matched up with Wawrinka in the past five years.
Etcheverry vs. Wawrinka Odds and Probabilities
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Stan Wawrinka
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|40.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|41.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.2
