In Wimbledon Round of 64 on Wednesday, No. 32-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry faces No. 88 Stan Wawrinka.

Wawrinka is favored (-190) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Etcheverry, who is +145.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 65.5% chance to win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Stan Wawrinka +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 41.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.2

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Etcheverry defeated No. 53-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles, 6-7, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

Wawrinka came out on top 7-5, 7-5, 6-4 against Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Through 46 matches over the past year (across all court types), Etcheverry has played 24.0 games per match (29.5 in best-of-five matches) and won 51.7% of them.

On grass, Etcheverry has played one match over the past 12 months, totaling 18.0 games per match while winning 33.3% of games.

Wawrinka is averaging 27.5 games per match (42.8 in best-of-five matches) through his 37 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.0% of those games.

Wawrinka is averaging 34.0 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) and 11.3 games per set in one match on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Etcheverry and Wawrinka have not played each other since 2015.

