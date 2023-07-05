Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
In Wimbledon Round of 64 on Wednesday, No. 32-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry faces No. 88 Stan Wawrinka.
Wawrinka is favored (-190) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Etcheverry, who is +145.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Stan Wawrinka
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|40.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|41.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.2
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Etcheverry defeated No. 53-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles, 6-7, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.
- Wawrinka came out on top 7-5, 7-5, 6-4 against Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Through 46 matches over the past year (across all court types), Etcheverry has played 24.0 games per match (29.5 in best-of-five matches) and won 51.7% of them.
- On grass, Etcheverry has played one match over the past 12 months, totaling 18.0 games per match while winning 33.3% of games.
- Wawrinka is averaging 27.5 games per match (42.8 in best-of-five matches) through his 37 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.0% of those games.
- Wawrinka is averaging 34.0 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) and 11.3 games per set in one match on grass courts in the past 12 months.
- Etcheverry and Wawrinka have not played each other since 2015.
