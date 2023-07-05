Veronika Kudermetova's Round of 64 match in Wimbledon versus Marketa Vondrousova is on tap for Wednesday, July 5.

ESPN is the place to tune in to see Kudermetova and Vondrousova take the court.

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Marketa Vondrousova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Kudermetova vs. Vondrousova Matchup Info

Kudermetova took down Kaia Kanepi 7-6, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Vondrousova beat Peyton Stearns 6-2, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Vondrousova suffered defeat in the quarterfinal of her most recent tournament (Bett1open) on June 24, when she went down 6-7, 1-6 to Maria Sakkari.

Kudermetova and Vondrousova have reached a stalemate, with the two competitors each winning one of two head-to-head matchups. The pair's last matchup on March 24, 2023 ended with Vondrousova earning the 6-4, 6-2 win.

Vondrousova and Kudermetova have played five total sets, with Vondrousova winning three sets and Kudermetova coming out on top in two of them.

Vondrousova and Kudermetova have matched up for 56 total games, with Vondrousova securing the win in 30 games and Kudermetova being victorious in 26.

Kudermetova vs. Vondrousova Odds and Probabilities

Veronika Kudermetova Marketa Vondrousova -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

