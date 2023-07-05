In Wimbledon Round of 64 on Wednesday, No. 12-ranked Veronika Kudermetova meets No. 42 Marketa Vondrousova.

In the Round of 64, Kudermetova is the favorite against Vondrousova, with -145 odds compared to the underdog's +110.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Marketa Vondrousova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Marketa Vondrousova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 59.2% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Marketa Vondrousova -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Marketa Vondrousova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Kudermetova eliminated No. 101-ranked Kaia Kanepi, 7-6, 6-4.

Vondrousova will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 7-5 win over No. 59-ranked Peyton Stearns in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Kudermetova has played 59 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match.

In her eight matches on grass over the past 12 months, Kudermetova has played an average of 16.8 games.

Vondrousova is averaging 20.5 games per match in her 29 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 58.7% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Vondrousova has played three matches and averaged 21.7 games per match and 16.3 games per set.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Kudermetova and Vondrousova have split 1-1. Vondrousova claimed their last clash on March 24, 2023, winning 6-4, 6-2.

Vondrousova has won three sets versus Kudermetova (good for a 60.0% win rate), compared to Kudermetova's two.

Vondrousova and Kudermetova have faced off in 56 total games, with Vondrousova winning 30 and Kudermetova securing 26.

Vondrousova and Kudermetova have faced off two times, and they have averaged 28.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.