Dean Kremer is starting for the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday against Harrison Bader and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The favored Orioles have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +105. The contest's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -125 +105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The last 10 Yankees matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, New York has won 10 of its 21 games, or 47.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 37 of its 85 games with a total.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 6-5-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-19 21-19 23-9 25-29 39-32 9-6

