Adam Frazier and the Baltimore Orioles take the field on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Randy Vasquez, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 122 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 254 extra-base hits, New York ranks 13th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 386 (4.5 per game).

The Yankees have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

New York has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

New York has pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.229 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Vasquez gets the nod for the Yankees and will make his first start of the season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Cardinals L 11-4 Away Luis Severino Jack Flaherty 7/1/2023 Cardinals W 6-2 Away Ian Hamilton Matthew Liberatore 7/2/2023 Cardinals L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles W 6-3 Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles W 8-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles - Home Randy Vasquez Dean Kremer 7/6/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Kyle Bradish 7/7/2023 Cubs - Home Carlos Rodón Jameson Taillon 7/8/2023 Cubs - Home Gerrit Cole Drew Smyly 7/9/2023 Cubs - Home Domingo Germán Kyle Hendricks 7/14/2023 Rockies - Away - -

