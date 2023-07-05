Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Adley Rutschman, Gleyber Torres and others in the Baltimore Orioles-New York Yankees matchup at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Torres Stats

Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI (78 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .248/.325/.420 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 4 2-for-4 3 1 2 6 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 77 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI.

He's slashed .264/.359/.418 so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Kremer Stats

The Orioles will send Dean Kremer (8-4) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

In 17 starts this season, Kremer has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 5.04 ERA ranks 59th, 1.418 WHIP ranks 54th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th.

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Jun. 30 3.0 7 7 7 5 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 24 7.0 5 3 3 5 1 at Cubs Jun. 18 5.0 3 3 1 7 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 13 6.0 8 2 2 6 0 at Brewers Jun. 7 5.0 9 6 6 5 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has recorded 84 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.

He has a .272/.375/.417 slash line so far this season.

Rutschman has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .268 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 vs. Twins Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 29 walks and 47 RBI (81 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.327/.474 so far this season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Twins Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

