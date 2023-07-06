Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adam Duvall -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .252 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.
- Duvall has had a hit in 16 of 28 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 28), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has driven in a run in 11 games this year (39.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.1% of his games this season (nine of 28), with two or more runs three times (10.7%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.298
|AVG
|.196
|.355
|OBP
|.302
|.526
|SLG
|.478
|8
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|8
|16/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 90 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi (10-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.64), third in WHIP (.988), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
