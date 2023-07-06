Alize Cornet, the No. 74-ranked player, and Elena Rybakina, the No. 3-ranked player, will the hit court on July 6 for a match in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

Rybakina's match against Cornet can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Alize Cornet vs. Elena Rybakina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Cornet vs. Rybakina Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Cornet eliminated No. 127-ranked Nao Hibino, 6-2, 6-2.

In her previous tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Cornet went down in the round of 16 to No. 60-ranked Emma Navarro, 5-7, 6-7 on June 27.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Rybakina clinched a victory against No. 49-ranked Shelby Rogers, winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

In her most recent tournament (Bett1open) on June 21, Rybakina squared off against Donna Vekic in the round of 16 and was taken down 7-6, 3-6, 4-6.

When these two players have met on the court, Rybakina has tallied two wins, while Cornet has zero. In their last meeting on September 22, 2020, Rybakina took care of business with a 6-3, 7-6 win.

Rybakina and Cornet have matched up for four sets, and Rybakina has come out on top in all of them.

Rybakina has gotten the better of Cornet in 43 total games between them, taking 26 games (60.5%) against Cornet's 17.

Cornet vs. Rybakina Odds and Probabilities

Alize Cornet Elena Rybakina +425 Odds to Win Match -650 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +500 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 37.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.