No. 74-ranked Alize Cornet will take on No. 3 Elena Rybakina in Wimbledon Round of 64 on Thursday, July 6.

Rybakina is getting -650 odds to win against Cornet (+425).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alize Cornet vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alize Cornet vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has an 86.7% chance to win.

Alize Cornet Elena Rybakina +425 Odds to Win Match -650 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +500 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 37.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alize Cornet vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

Cornet is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 127-ranked Nao Hibino in Wednesday's Round of 128.

Rybakina eliminated Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Cornet has played 38 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.2 games per match.

Cornet has played seven matches on grass over the past year, and 22.1 games per match.

Rybakina has played 58 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 56.1% of those games.

Rybakina is averaging 24.2 games per match and 9.1 games per set in six matches on grass courts in the past year.

Rybakina has taken down Cornet two times in two matches. Rybakina secured the win in their most recent match 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on September 22, 2020.

Rybakina has claimed four sets versus Cornet (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Cornet's zero.

Rybakina and Cornet have matched up in 43 total games, with Rybakina taking 26 and Cornet claiming 17.

Cornet and Rybakina have faced off two times, averaging 21.5 games and two sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.