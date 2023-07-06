A match between Andy Murray (No. 40) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) is slated for Thursday, July 6 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

Tune in on ESPN as Tsitsipas looks to take down Murray.

Andy Murray vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Murray vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

Murray is coming off a 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 win over No. 268-ranked Ryan Peniston in Tuesday's Round of 128.

In his last tournament, cinch Championships, Murray fell in the round of 32 to No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur, 3-6, 1-6 on June 20.

Tsitsipas reached the Round of 64 by beating No. 91-ranked Dominic Thiem 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-7, 6-7 on Tuesday.

In his last tournament (Mallorca Championships) on June 28, Tsitsipas matched up with Yannick Hanfmann in the round of 16 and lost 4-6, 6-3, 2-6.

Murray and Tsitsipas have been evenly matched, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two meetings. Murray was the last man standing in their last matchup on June 10, 2022, winning 7-6, 6-3.

Murray and Tsitsipas have squared off in seven total sets, with Murray securing the win in four sets and Tsitsipas claiming three of them.

Murray has bested Tsitsipas in 71 total games between them, securing 38 games (53.5%) against Tsitsipas's 33.

Murray vs. Tsitsipas Odds and Probabilities

Andy Murray Stefanos Tsitsipas -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 53.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.5

