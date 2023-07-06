Andy Murray vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A match between Andy Murray (No. 40) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) is slated for Thursday, July 6 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
Tune in on ESPN as Tsitsipas looks to take down Murray.
Andy Murray vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Murray vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info
- Murray is coming off a 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 win over No. 268-ranked Ryan Peniston in Tuesday's Round of 128.
- In his last tournament, cinch Championships, Murray fell in the round of 32 to No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur, 3-6, 1-6 on June 20.
- Tsitsipas reached the Round of 64 by beating No. 91-ranked Dominic Thiem 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-7, 6-7 on Tuesday.
- In his last tournament (Mallorca Championships) on June 28, Tsitsipas matched up with Yannick Hanfmann in the round of 16 and lost 4-6, 6-3, 2-6.
- Murray and Tsitsipas have been evenly matched, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two meetings. Murray was the last man standing in their last matchup on June 10, 2022, winning 7-6, 6-3.
- Murray and Tsitsipas have squared off in seven total sets, with Murray securing the win in four sets and Tsitsipas claiming three of them.
- Murray has bested Tsitsipas in 71 total games between them, securing 38 games (53.5%) against Tsitsipas's 33.
Murray vs. Tsitsipas Odds and Probabilities
|Andy Murray
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|+3300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|2.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|53.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.5
