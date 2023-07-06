Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) will meet Andy Murray (No. 40) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Thursday, July 6.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Murray is the favorite (-155) against Tsitsipas (+120) .

Andy Murray vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Andy Murray vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andy Murray has a 60.8% chance to win.

Andy Murray Stefanos Tsitsipas -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 53.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.5

Andy Murray vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Trends and Insights

Murray is coming off a 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 victory over No. 268-ranked Ryan Peniston in Tuesday's Round of 128.

Tsitsipas beat Dominic Thiem 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-7, 6-7 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Murray has played 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 27.6 games per match (39.7 in best-of-five matches).

Murray has played five matches on grass over the past year, and 19.8 games per match (22.0 in best-of-five matches).

Tsitsipas has averaged 25.1 games per match (33.3 in best-of-five matches) in his 61 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 54.4% of the games.

Tsitsipas is averaging 30.3 games per match and 11.0 games per set in four matches on grass courts in the past year.

In two head-to-head meetings, Murray and Tsitsipas have split 1-1. Murray claimed their most recent battle on June 10, 2022, winning 7-6, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Murray has taken four versus Tsitsipas (57.1%), while Tsitsipas has captured three.

Murray and Tsitsipas have matched up for 71 total games, and Murray has won more often, securing 38 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Murray and Tsitsipas are averaging 35.5 games and 3.5 sets.

