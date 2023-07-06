The Round of 64 at Wimbledon will feature Beatriz Haddad Maia and Jaqueline Adina Cristian competing on Thursday, July 6.

You can see Haddad Maia try to hold off Cristian on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Jaqueline Adina Cristian Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Haddad Maia vs. Cristian Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Haddad Maia defeated Yulia Putintseva 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.

In her most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), Haddad Maia was defeated by Petra Martic 4-6, 2-3 on June 28, in the round of 16.

Cristian reached the Round of 64 by defeating No. 47-ranked Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.

In Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Cristian's most recent tournament, she played No. 43-ranked Varvara Gracheva in the round of 32 on June 26 and was defeated 2-6, 1-6.

This is the first time that Haddad Maia and Cristian have gone head to head in the last five years.

Haddad Maia vs. Cristian Odds and Probabilities

Beatriz Haddad Maia Jaqueline Adina Cristian -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 71.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 28.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.