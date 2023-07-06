In Wimbledon Round of 64 on Thursday, No. 13-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia meets No. 133 Jaqueline Adina Cristian.

Haddad Maia is getting -700 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Cristian (+450).

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Jaqueline Adina Cristian Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Jaqueline Adina Cristian Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has an 87.5% chance to win.

Beatriz Haddad Maia Jaqueline Adina Cristian -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 71.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 28.6

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Jaqueline Adina Cristian Trends and Insights

Haddad Maia advanced past Yulia Putintseva 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Cristian is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 47-ranked Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Haddad Maia has played 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.6 games per match.

On grass, Haddad Maia has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.7 games per match while winning 44.6% of games.

In her 14 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Cristian is averaging 19.9 games per match and winning 35.1% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Cristian has played one match and averaged 15.0 games per match and 7.5 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Haddad Maia and Cristian have not met on the court.

