The Round of 64 at Wimbledon is set for Thursday, with Laslo Djere, the No. 60-ranked player, matching up with Ben Shelton, the No. 36-ranked player.

The Shelton-Djere matchup can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Ben Shelton vs. Laslo Djere Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Shelton vs. Djere Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Shelton took down Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3.

In the Mallorca Championships, Shelton's most recent tournament, he was beaten 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 by No. 77-ranked Christopher Eubanks on June 28 in the round of 16 round.

Djere was victorious 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6 against Maxime Cressy in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Djere suffered defeat in the round of 16 of his previous tournament (Terra Wortmann Open) on June 21, when he went down 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 to Daniil Medvedev.

Shelton and Djere have played once in the past five years, during the semifinals of the ATP Challenger Cagliari, Italy Men Singles 2023, and Djere was victorious, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In three total sets, Djere has the advantage, winning two of them, while Shelton has taken one.

Djere has gotten the better of Shelton in 28 total games between them, securing 15 games (53.6%) against Shelton's 13.

Shelton vs. Djere Odds and Probabilities

Ben Shelton Laslo Djere -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

