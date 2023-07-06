Ben Shelton vs. Laslo Djere: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 64 at Wimbledon is set for Thursday, with Laslo Djere, the No. 60-ranked player, matching up with Ben Shelton, the No. 36-ranked player.
The Shelton-Djere matchup can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Ben Shelton vs. Laslo Djere Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Shelton vs. Djere Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Shelton took down Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3.
- In the Mallorca Championships, Shelton's most recent tournament, he was beaten 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 by No. 77-ranked Christopher Eubanks on June 28 in the round of 16 round.
- Djere was victorious 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6 against Maxime Cressy in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.
- Djere suffered defeat in the round of 16 of his previous tournament (Terra Wortmann Open) on June 21, when he went down 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 to Daniil Medvedev.
- Shelton and Djere have played once in the past five years, during the semifinals of the ATP Challenger Cagliari, Italy Men Singles 2023, and Djere was victorious, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
- In three total sets, Djere has the advantage, winning two of them, while Shelton has taken one.
- Djere has gotten the better of Shelton in 28 total games between them, securing 15 games (53.6%) against Shelton's 13.
Shelton vs. Djere Odds and Probabilities
|Ben Shelton
|Laslo Djere
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+175
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|36.4%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|55.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.