On Thursday, Ben Shelton (No. 36 in the world) takes on Laslo Djere (No. 60) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Shelton is the favorite (-225) versus Djere (+175) .

Ben Shelton vs. Laslo Djere Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Ben Shelton vs. Laslo Djere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ben Shelton has a 69.2% chance to win.

Ben Shelton Laslo Djere -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Ben Shelton vs. Laslo Djere Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 106-ranked Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3 on Tuesday, Shelton advanced to the Round of 64.

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Djere defeated No. 58-ranked Maxime Cressy, winning 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6.

Shelton has played 32 matches over the past year across all court types, and 29.7 games per match (44.8 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Shelton has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 34.8 games per match (47.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 50.4% of games.

In his 55 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Djere is averaging 24.6 games per match (35.8 in best-of-five matches) while winning 50.2% of those games.

On grass courts, Djere has played four matches and averaged 25.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Shelton and Djere have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Cagliari, Italy Men Singles 2023 semifinals. Djere claimed victory in that match 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Djere has taken two versus Shelton (66.7%), while Shelton has claimed one.

Djere and Shelton have squared off in 28 total games, and Djere has won more often, capturing 15 of them.

Djere and Shelton have squared off one time, and they have averaged 28 games and three sets per match.

