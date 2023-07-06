Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Billy McKinney -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on July 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks while batting .262.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in 15 of 22 games this season (68.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 18.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinney has driven in a run in six games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|.333
|AVG
|.172
|.351
|OBP
|.200
|.778
|SLG
|.207
|7
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (4-4) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.58 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
